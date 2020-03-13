|
Heidi Anne Meek, of Orchard, Colorado, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 after a long and brave fight with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado to Howard Meek and Kathy (Carmin) Cain on June 17, 1963. She was the oldest of two kids. She grew up a pipeliner's daughter traveling all over the US as her dad worked on various pipelines. At one point her parents owned a stable in Fort Collins which began Her biggest passion in life. Whether it was showing, training, working in the feedlots as a penrider, or just riding in general it didn't matter as long as she could be around her horses. She worked as a penrider in Syracuse, Kansas up until her diagnoses with MS in 2006. After which she began her own leather business, Sage Brush Leather. In 2011 she moved back to the valley to be closer to family and home as she put it. She will be remembered for her strength and determination as well as her feedlot and oilfield sense of humor. She is survived by her mother, Kathy Cain of Katy, Texas; her son Shane Loudan (Ann) of Billings Montana; her only grandson Cyrus Loudan also of Billings Montana; her daughter Sammi Pizzitola (Mitchell Brown) of Goodrich, Colorado; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was proceeded in death by her dad, Howard Meek, younger brother Kris Meek, as well as both her paternal and maternal grandparents. A celebration of life will be held on March 22, 2020 at noon, at the residence of Bill Groves, 35488 MCR 2, Orchard, CO. It will be a potluck style so bring a favorite dish. The family is grateful for the condolences but in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National MS Society in Heidi's name.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 13, 2020