|
|
Henry (Hank) Troudt, 83, passed away at the memory care unit of The Peaks at Old Laramie Trail in Lafayette on Sunday, May 19. Henry was born in Fort Morgan on March 27, 1936, to Louie and Josepha Troudt. He attended schools in Fort Morgan and after high school, moved to Brighton where he worked for ArmCo Steel. He later returned to Morgan County to farm and remained in Fort Morgan until his final years. When he was younger, Henry enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and any outdoor activity. He often spent weekends drag racing at the track in Julesburg and enjoyed creatively welding old farm equipment into yard ornaments. He celebrated his Volga German heritage by hosting and attending Dutch Hops. One of his fondest memories was riding a horse as an extra in the filming of the mini-series, Centennial. Henry will be affectionately remembered by his grandsons, Kirk Troudt and Kevin Troudt, who became his caregivers the past few years. They have great appreciation for all Henry taught them about life, agriculture and weather, as well as his humor, which always made them smile. Additionally, Henry is survived by sisters, Dorothy Wann and Patty Sierra, son Larry, daughter Penny, granddaughter Chrissy, step grandson, Michael Akerland, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 10:00 am at Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Private interment will be at a later date.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 28, 2019