Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Troudt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Troudt


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry Troudt Obituary
Henry (Hank) Troudt, 83, passed away at the memory care unit of The Peaks at Old Laramie Trail in Lafayette on Sunday, May 19. Henry was born in Fort Morgan on March 27, 1936, to Louie and Josepha Troudt. He attended schools in Fort Morgan and after high school, moved to Brighton where he worked for ArmCo Steel. He later returned to Morgan County to farm and remained in Fort Morgan until his final years. When he was younger, Henry enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and any outdoor activity. He often spent weekends drag racing at the track in Julesburg and enjoyed creatively welding old farm equipment into yard ornaments. He celebrated his Volga German heritage by hosting and attending Dutch Hops. One of his fondest memories was riding a horse as an extra in the filming of the mini-series, Centennial. Henry will be affectionately remembered by his grandsons, Kirk Troudt and Kevin Troudt, who became his caregivers the past few years. They have great appreciation for all Henry taught them about life, agriculture and weather, as well as his humor, which always made them smile. Additionally, Henry is survived by sisters, Dorothy Wann and Patty Sierra, son Larry, daughter Penny, granddaughter Chrissy, step grandson, Michael Akerland, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 10:00 am at Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Private interment will be at a later date.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now