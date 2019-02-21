|
Hilda L. Morrison, 97, longtime Morgan County resident, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Washington County Nursing Home in Akron, CO. She was born October 25, 1921, in Mullen, NE to J. F. & Ina Cox, the youngest of six children. When Hilda was 4 years old the Cox family moved to Morgan County. Following graduation from high school and college, Hilda married Forrest "Frosty" Morrison. She began serving the Lord at a young age. Her life has been an inspiration and beautiful example to her family, friends and those who knew her. Hilda had a zest for life, taking care of her family, cooking, her flowers, her farm, and her antiques, but most importantly her love for God. Survivors include her son, Lynn Morrison of Sterling, CO; her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Marsha Morrison of Snyder, CO; 6 grandsons, Shawn Morrison of Merino, Kris Morrison of Sterling, CO, Matthew Morrison of Fort Morgan, Jonathan Morrison of Amarillo, TX, Ryan Morrison of Denver, and Chad Morrison of Gunnison, CO; and 3 great granddaughters, Makayla, Jordyn, and Macy Morrison, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frosty; 1 brother, Wilford; and 4 sisters, Erma, Ruth, Mildred and Florence. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 23, at 10:30 AM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush. Interment will follow in the Brush Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 - 6 PM at the Heer Chapel in Brush.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 21, 2019