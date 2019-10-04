Home

Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Fort Morgan, CO
Holly Austin Obituary
Holly J. Austin, 86, of Fort Morgan, passed away on October 2, 2019. Holly was born July 26, 1933 to Ross & Bernice McPherson in Heartwell, NE. She married the love of her life, Richard Austin, on October 17, 1948 in Wiggins. Holly worked as a cook at Fort Morgan Middle School for over 20 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Morgan. Survivors include her son, Ronald (Sharon) Austin; three daughters, Jeanette Posey, Susan (Gary) Nelson, and Barbara (Rick) Alvarado, 15 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Myra Lake; and one brother, George McPherson. Holly was preceded in death by her husband, an infant son, one sister, three brothers, her parents, and her husband's parents. Graveside services and Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan on Monday, October 7th at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held at the Heer Mortuary, prior to services from 9 - 10:30 AM
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 4, 2019
