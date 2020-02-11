|
|
Idalyn Hornecker was born in Jefferson Township, Missouri on October 31, 1937. She was one of four children of Claude F. and Lavona Lorene (Kyle) Guthrie. Idalyn graduated from Maitland High School. On July 11, 1963 she married Jerold Roger Hornecker. They made their home in Colorado for several years before he preceded her in death in 2000. Idalyn passed away at the Colorado home of her daughter, Melissa, on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the age of 82. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Frederick "Rick" Patterson; and one brother, Bud Guthrie. Survivors include her children, Melissa Huff of Ft. Morgan, Colorado, Charles R. "Randy" Patterson of Garden City, Kansas, Roger L. Hornecker of Andover, Kansas; and Robert Hornecker of Wiggins, Colorado; brother, Fred Guthrie of Lee's Summit, Missouri; sister, Tina Dunn of Maitland, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Services: Sat., Feb. 15, 2020, 10:00 am, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Family will greet friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Maitland Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 11, 2020