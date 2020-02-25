|
Isabell Thompson, 97, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the UCHealth Greeley Hospital. Isabell was born November 15, 1922 to Alexander and Margaret Winder in Windsor, Colorado. Isabell married Francis "Frank" Thompson on June 10, 1946 in St. Francis, Kansas. She was a member of the Weldon Valley Presbyterian Church, Ladies Aid, Glad Club, Social Club, Circle, and Calico. She lived on the same farm from the time she was married until her death and enjoyed farm life, spending time with her family, watching game shows, and feeding anyone who visited. Isabell is survived by two of her children, Chuck Thompson of Weldona and Kay (Mike) Anstaett of Goodland, Kansas, 7 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Isabell was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her four siblings, her daughter Darlene Taylor, grandson Chuck E. Thompson, and great-grandson Geoffrey Lauck. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on February 29, 2020 at the Weldon Valley Presbyterian Church in Goodrich. At the family's request, memorials may be made to the Weldon Valley Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 25, 2020