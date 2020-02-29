|
Jack Benham, 87, of Fort Morgan, passed away peacefully at Valley View Villa, Friday, February 28. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 12, 1933 to John and Ida (Petersen) Benham. Jack served in the United States Army from 1950 until 1953. He was stationed in Korea for most of his duty. He met the love of his life, Frances Focht, at the University of Iowa and they were married in Atlantic, Iowa in 1959. Jack received his Master's Degree from Northeast Missouri State University and worked in education until his retirement. Jack enjoyed traveling, camping, working on cars and especially his family. He is remembered for his famous peanut butter pie and his sense of humor. Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Frances, three children Bruce Benham (Dawn) of Fort Morgan, Nancy (Shawn) McConkey of Loveland, and Paul Benham of Dubuque, Iowa, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 3rd at 10:30 AM at the Fort Morgan United Methodist Church. Lunch will follow at the church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 29, 2020