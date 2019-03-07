|
Jaden Marsh-Bower, 19, of Fort Morgan, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Jaden was born April 5, 1999 in Fort Morgan to Levi & Crystal (Marsh) Bower. He grew up in Fort Morgan attending area schools. Jaden had a passion for art, particularly tattooing, recently becoming an accomplished tattoo apprentice. He loved his music and also enjoyed cooking. Perhaps his greatest joy was his infant daughter, Annabel. Jaden is survived by his wife, Brendali Palacios; his daughter, Annabel Bower; and his mother, Crystal Bower (and Josh Hunter), all of Fort Morgan; his father, Levi Bower and wife, Megan; and his brothers, Merek Bower and Lex Bower, all of Akron; his maternal grandmother, Dani Marsh of Fort Morgan; paternal grandfather, Rocky Bower of Fort Morgan; and paternal grandmother, Cathe Brown of Maine. He is also survived by his uncles and aunts, Bobby & Sonia Marsh of Windsor and Shaun & Rosanna Marsh of Columbus, OH, Dakota & Tom Cotner of Fort Collins, and McKenna Bower of Fort Morgan, as well as his cousins, Aidan and James Marsh and Justice Bower. Jaden was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Tom Marsh. A service to celebrate Jaden's life be Saturday, March 9th at 2:00 PM at the Elevating Life Church (formerly the First Baptist Church), 16756 County Road 18 in Fort Morgan. Memorial donations may be sent to Heer Mortuary, 225 E. Platte Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 7, 2019