James "Jim" Wallace Hall a long time Fort Morgan resident and husband of the late Patty "Pat" Hall passed away Monday afternoon March 25, 2019 at the Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan, CO. Jim was born July 24, 1934, in Pierce, Colorado to parents Raymond Spencer Hall and Hazel Marie Hobbs. Jim married Patty Hallada on November 4, 1960, in Denver and they were together for 58 years prior to his passing. Jim worked for a few years in the oil fields in the Morgan and Weld County areas, then settled in for a long career of over 25 years with the City of Fort Morgan Parks Department, where he eventually retired. He worked and maintained many of the parks and open space areas that many still enjoy today. Jim had many hobbies, being part of his brothers pit crew in earlier years was one of them. He enjoyed listening to his police scanner over the years, which we as his kids believe was his way of keeping track of us. He enjoyed for many years being an active participant in the "CB Craze" where his handle was "Slim Jim". Jim would spend countless hours in his makeshift radio room in the basement conversing with countless truck drivers and travelers on his radio. Bingo was one of his favorite hobbies, and later trips up the "Hill" became very important to him. But nothing was more important to Jim than his wife and his family, he worked very hard to provide everything that his family needed. And his family was his life. Even more so when the grandkids and great grandkids came along. Jim always had a special love for the little ones, partly because deep in his heart he was still one himself. Jim also had a special affection for chihuahuas. The first was Gidget, and the last was Lizzie who was with Dad to the very end. Jim is survived by his children Steve (Paula) Hall of Aurora, CO, Lora Grippin (Don Gentry) of Fort Morgan and Vickie (Tom) Lambert of Sterling, CO. 14 Grandchildren: Kenneth Hall, Kalen Hall, Keelie (Gus) Krause, and Kelvin Hall. Wyatt (Samantha) Grippin, Shane (Summer) Grippin and Aaron Grippin. Jared (Karrie) Lambert, and Kyle (Rikki) Lambert. Jim is also survived by 11 Great grandchildren: Kyleigh, Kane, Macie, Lillie, Cash, Ashlynn, Rhylee, Jace, Luke, Bentley and Payton. Jim also found out at Christmas that number 12 would be arriving in July of 2019. Jim is also survived by his sister Dolores (Dwain) Gray of Lakewood, CO. He was preceded in death by his wife Pat, brothers, Larry Dean, Donald Ray and a sister Mary Anna Johnson. A "Celebration of Life Service" will be held with a reception immediately following on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:00 pm, at the Country Steak Out Restaurant (Community Room) 19592 E. 8th Avenue, Fort Morgan, CO 80701. Jim and Pat will be together forever in the "Serenity Falls" section at Riverside Cemetery in Fort Morgan, CO.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 3, 2019