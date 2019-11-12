|
James "Jim" Lee Stieb, 61, of Fort Morgan passed away peacefully on October 7th in Aurora Colorado surrounded by his family. James was born on July 24th, 1958 in Grand Junction Colorado to Lawrence and Deloris Stieb. A determined young man, he would graduate a year early from Delta High School in 1976. The following year Jim moved to Brush Colorado where he met and married the love of his life Charlotte Houghton. Jim wore many hats throughout his life. He spent his early twenties running restaurants like his father and working in the oil field with his brothers. As their family grew the Stieb's found their calling in the mid-1980s. For more than 30 years Jim and Charlotte successfully managed and ran their own flooring and home finishing's business in Fort Morgan Colorado. During this time, they raised four amazing children who loved him greatly. Jim's love for his family was never-ending and was felt until the end of his life. James is survived by his former spouse of 42 years Charlotte Stieb of Fort Morgan CO, his four children Melissa Stieb (Kevin Hulkovich) of Fort Morgan CO, Jessica Stieb of Aurora CO, Nicolette Stieb (Jason Waters) of Loveland CO, and Andrew Stieb of Fort Morgan CO, his father Lawrence Stieb of Denver CO, two brothers Sam Moncrief of Grand Junction CO and Anthony Stieb of Brush CO, two sisters Linda (Ray) Hansen of Brush CO and Jeanne (John) Reed of Denver CO. James was also survived by four beautiful grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his mother Deloris Stieb and three brothers Lawrence Stieb, Mark Stieb and Joe Stieb. We encourage friends, family, and those who knew Jim well to join us at 3 pm Saturday, November 16th at the Fort Morgan Elks Lodge for a celebration of life. Please feel free to bring a covered dish or dessert and a story (or three) to share.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Nov. 12, 2019