James Edward Ostwald, 81, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. James was born November 15, 1937 in Fort Morgan to Edward & Martha Ostwald. He attended local schools and graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1956 then served in the U.S. Army until late 1957. Jim married Dolores "Dee" Lance on July 31, 1964. A lifelong Fort Morgan resident, Jim farmed all his life, first with his father and then his son. Jim was a loving and devoted family man. He valued his friends and enjoyed spending time with those he was close to. He was an active member of the local Elks Lodge (B.P.O.E. #1143) for many years. Jim is survived by his wife, Dee Ostwald; his children, Denise Ostwald and Keith Ostwald; his grandson, Jacob Ostwald and wife, Brittany; and great granddaughter, Hadlee Ostwald; his niece, Kimberly Hager-Kwon; and his great nieces, Jordan (Kwon) Keenan and Madison Kwon. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Arlene Scheidt and Marilyn Hager. Memorial services will be Tuesday, April 30th at 11:00 AM at Christ Congregational Church, 730 Ensign Street in Fort Morgan. Services will conclude at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 26, 2019