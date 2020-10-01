1/1
Jane Snodgrass Houston
Jane grew up in Fort Morgan, the daughter of Jesse and Luella Snodgrass. The Snodgrass family was active in the community and the United Presbyterian Church. Jane and her sister Linda managed two farms in Morgan County, which their grandfather homesteaded in 1907. The family still owns those farms today. Jane graduated from Fort Morgan High in 1954 and from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1958, with a degree in journalism. She worked for the Broomfield Star in advertising, joined the public relations team at Tracey-Locke, and later started her own business. Jane married William M. Houston of Fort Morgan on February 20, 1960. On their anniversary this year, life-long friends gathered to celebrate their 60 years together. Since a child, Jane played piano and appreciated music. She sang in the church choir more than 20 years. She played tennis and golf, enjoying the camaraderie. A Master Gardener through study and practice, she created an ever-changing backyard portrait of color and beauty. She loved art and the whimsy of small animal sculptures. Jane is survived by husband, Bill; daughters, Corrie Vaus (Steve) and Jill Athenour (Tom); grandchildren, Anna and Jacob Vaus, and Danny and Kate Athenour; and sister, Linda Jourgensen. Jane looked for and focused on the good and positive in all situations and people. Her extraordinary happiness and kindness defined all 84 years of her life.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
October 1, 2020
I have known Jane for 63 years. She is one of the loveliest people I have ever known.
marsha berger
Friend
