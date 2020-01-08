|
Janet Lucille (Scott) Rosenfield, 75, passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born September 19, 1944, in Grand Island, NE to Herbert Edwin and Lavina Fern Scott. Janet married Warren Rosenfield December 7, 1972. Janet ran a daycare in Fort Morgan, worked for several years at Duckwalls in Brush and later at Ace Hardware in Brush. She also was an Avon cosmetic representative for several years. She enjoyed going to the mountains, riding on snow mobiles, and gardening. Survivors include her son, John Jr. (Gene) and his wife Cindy Wehrer, a step-son, Brian and his wife, Kris Rosenfield; 1 sister, Beverly James; 2 brothers, Richard Scott and Michael (Jannette) Scott; Sister in-laws Terri Scott, Linda Scott and Betty Scott; 4 grandchildren, Tanya (Justin) Koch; Kevin (Tayler) Wehrer, Colton Rosenfield and Larissa Rosenfield; and 2 great grandchildren, Ellie Koch and Karson Koch, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Janet was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Warren Rosenfield, and brothers Wayne, Ed, Jack and Jerry. Funeral services will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Concluding services and interment will be at the Hoyt Cemetery at 2:30 PM.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 8, 2020