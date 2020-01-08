Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:30 PM
Hoyt Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Rosenfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Rosenfield


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Rosenfield Obituary
Janet Lucille (Scott) Rosenfield, 75, passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born September 19, 1944, in Grand Island, NE to Herbert Edwin and Lavina Fern Scott. Janet married Warren Rosenfield December 7, 1972. Janet ran a daycare in Fort Morgan, worked for several years at Duckwalls in Brush and later at Ace Hardware in Brush. She also was an Avon cosmetic representative for several years. She enjoyed going to the mountains, riding on snow mobiles, and gardening. Survivors include her son, John Jr. (Gene) and his wife Cindy Wehrer, a step-son, Brian and his wife, Kris Rosenfield; 1 sister, Beverly James; 2 brothers, Richard Scott and Michael (Jannette) Scott; Sister in-laws Terri Scott, Linda Scott and Betty Scott; 4 grandchildren, Tanya (Justin) Koch; Kevin (Tayler) Wehrer, Colton Rosenfield and Larissa Rosenfield; and 2 great grandchildren, Ellie Koch and Karson Koch, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Janet was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Warren Rosenfield, and brothers Wayne, Ed, Jack and Jerry. Funeral services will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Concluding services and interment will be at the Hoyt Cemetery at 2:30 PM.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -