Janice Elaine Marick left us to join her Heavenly Family on July 22, 2019 in Garden City, Kansas. Janice was born on October 23, 1951, in Sterling, Colorado, to Walter G. and Lucile (McKie) Nitzel. From kindergarten through the 12th grade, Janice attended the Akron schools. She attended Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. Janice and Randel Marick were united in marriage on July 25, 1971 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. They had seven children: Edward of Weldona, Matthew of Baton Rouge, LA, Joshua (Jessica) of Flower Mound, TX, Aaron of Salina, KS, Janell of Salina, KS, Nathaniel of Weldona, and Anna of Weldona. There are seven grandchildren: Jacob, Lexie, Hadley, and Cooper of Flower Mound, TX, and Peyton, Ethan, and Julien of Salina, KS. After her husband passed away in September 1994, Janice was left to care for four children in grade school. Janice and the family received a lot of support from the community for which she was always grateful. Janice was an avid reader and enjoyed handiwork such as crocheting, embroidery, and sewing. She held various jobs and was a school bus driver for many years for the Wiggins School District and carried a rural mail route out of Weldona. She lived in Kansas for ten years. While there, she had a contract for a rural mail route and drove school bus for the Ingalls schools. Janice is survived by her mother, Lucile Nitzel; her brother, William Nitzel; and her sister, Susan Nitzel, all of Fort Morgan; all of her children and all of her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randel and her father, Walter. Memorial Services are scheduled for the Wiggins Community Church at 11 am on Saturday, August 3rd. Inurnment will be at 2pm at the Akron Cemetery.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 1, 2019