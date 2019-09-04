|
Jeffery (Jeff) Scott Schwindt of Fort Morgan passed away on Sept. 1, 2019. He was 55. Jeff was born on Feb. 17, 1964, in Fort Morgan to Joby and Etson Schwindt. He attended Fort Morgan High School, where he graduated in 1982. He worked most of his life in the oil field in Wyoming, North Dakota and Colorado. Jeff enjoyed camping, going to the mountains, running 5Ks and taking walks with his dog, Cooper. He enjoyed watching the Rockies, Nuggets, 49ers and college football. Jeff always had a smile on his face and would help anyone in need. He cared about people and never met a stranger. He always had a joke to tell. Jeff loved to spend time with his daughter Nichole and his two grandchildren, Dorian and Caroline; as well as his son, Zachary. He is survived by his mother, brothers, Troy Schwindt (Debbie) of Canon City, Darren (Kate) Schwindt of Highlands Ranch; and Lance Schwindt (Jennifer) of Brush; children, Nichole (Jose) Rodriguez of Greeley; Zachary Schwindt of Fort Morgan; grandchildren Dorian and Caroline Rodriguez; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Ruby and Russ Dodge; and sister-in-law, Christina Schwindt Services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 225 West Bijou Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701. Inurnment will follow in Memory Gardens. Donations can be made in Jeff's name to the Fort Morgan Humane Society, 900 E Railroad Ave, Fort Morgan, CO 80701 .
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Sept. 4, 2019