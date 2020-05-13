Jeffrey Alan Kroskob, 58, of Brush, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Fort Morgan, CO as a result of a farming accident. He passed away in his son's arms. Jeff was born November 28, 1961 in Fort Morgan, CO to Donald & Norma Kroskob. He grew up in Fort Morgan where he developed a love of farming at an early age. Jeff accepted Christ as his savior as a teenager. He graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1980. On August 23, 1980 he married his high school sweetheart, Wendy Kembel. They were blessed with four children, Amberly, Alisha, Dustin, and Malori. Over the next 40 years they farmed beans, sugar beets, hay, and corn, and also started doing custom work. He and his wife began expanding their operation by creating new custom farming businesses and later incorporated JW Farms. They had operations in hay grinding, baling, swathing, stacking, manure spreading, trucking, and chopping. He was an incredibly hard worker, and the businesses that they created not only provided for their family, but became businesses he was able to pass on to his children. Jeff was a man of God and his character reflected such. He believed that a handshake and a man's word was worth more than a contract. He was the first person everyone called when they had a question or needed help with something - he was the fixer. He longed for everyone to know God, and he went out of his way to share that with them. He was patient, forgiving, and so incredibly ornery. His quick wit, sarcasm, joking and teasing kept everyone on their toes. If he teased you, he loved you. Jeff was a family man, his entire family meant the world to him. He took care of everyone - his wife, his children, his parents. His absolute pride and joy were his ten grandkids. He loved having them ride in the tractors with him, spoiling them with ice cream, Ranger rides, family vacations, dropping doughnuts at their homes for breakfast, and watching cartoons with him on his favorite chair. He loved the life he and Wendy had built. He is survived by his wife, Wendy; his daughter, Alisha Reynolds and her husband, Spike; his son, Dustin Kroskob, and his wife, Courtney; and his daughter, Malori Rudnik; his ten grandchildren that he loved more than life itself, Kasen, Jaxen, Brailey, Breksten, Maddex, Hadleigh, Emalynn, Deklen (Ducky), Kadence, and Rahlie; and his parents Donald and Norma Kroskob; his sister, Sherri Betcher, and her husband, Eugene; his brothers, Tim Kroskob and Craig Kroskob, and his wife, Lisa; and his sister, Diane Schulte, and her husband, Keith, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loved family members. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amberly Kroskob; and granddaughter, Azalee Rudnik. There will be a viewing on Thursday, May 14th from 5-7 PM at Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. The viewing will be limited to 10 people at a time. Funeral services will be Friday, May 15th at 1:00 PM at Platte Valley Baptist Church at 22750 Hwy 34 in Fort Morgan. Graveside service to follow at Brush Memorial Cemetery. The family would love for you to attend the service in person, however, if you have concerns there are multiple options available for attendance. You may attend the funeral in person, listen to the service in the parking lot, or watch the livestream at Platte Valley Baptist Church.org. If you would like to share a special memory or story of Jeff please write it down and bring it with you to leave for the family (or email it to jwkroskob @hotmail.com). They would love to have these to read in the coming days. Memorial donations can be made in Jeff's name to Platte Valley Baptist Church.

