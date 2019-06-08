Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Nichols

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey Nichols Obituary
Jeffrey Allen Nichols, formerly of Fort Morgan, passed away in Denver on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 44. He is survived by Murray Chapman; his parents, Robert & Susan Nichols; his sister, Angela Lewis (Adam); nieces, Jade Montoya, Nicole Ludgate, Lilly Lewis, and Ivy Lewis; and his nephew, Levi Lewis. Jeffrey loved spending time with his dogs, enjoyed gardening, and especially loved to travel. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan. A private family service will be held. A celebration of Jeffrey's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Dumb Friends League to honor Jeff's love for animals.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.