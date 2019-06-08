|
Jeffrey Allen Nichols, formerly of Fort Morgan, passed away in Denver on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 44. He is survived by Murray Chapman; his parents, Robert & Susan Nichols; his sister, Angela Lewis (Adam); nieces, Jade Montoya, Nicole Ludgate, Lilly Lewis, and Ivy Lewis; and his nephew, Levi Lewis. Jeffrey loved spending time with his dogs, enjoyed gardening, and especially loved to travel. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan. A private family service will be held. A celebration of Jeffrey's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Dumb Friends League to honor Jeff's love for animals.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 8, 2019