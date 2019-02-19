|
|
Jennifer Ross Hart passed away in Tarzana, California, on Jan. 31, 2019. Jennifer was born on July 30, 1939, to Bert and Violet Pugh Ross in Fort Morgan. She attended Fort Morgan High School with the class of 1957, married Ray Hart and had sons Rocky and Mike. She was predeceased by her brother, Lawrence, sisters Frances Bonner and Rosaleene Gumpert, Ray Hart and her husband, Chuck Townsend, and is survived by sister Mary Ann Goedert, brother Arthur, sisters Susie Henderson, Vivian Evans and Karen Kulp, sons Rocky (Barbara) and Mike (Denise) and grandsons Brock and Talon and granddaughter Kaitlin. Jennifer owned a baby-sitting service for hotels in Los Angeles for 45 years. She was active in the HOA of her condo association and also in her community garden. Jennifer was a master gardener, an excellent cook and enjoyed sharing the bounty from her garden among her many friends. Jennifer had boundless energy and love for her family and life. She is greatly missed.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 19, 2019