With profound sadness we announce the passing of Jerard Phillip Musgrave. He passed away peacefully May 7th, 2020 in Omaha Nebraska. He was born to Loyd and Phyllis Musgrave July 22nd, 1941 in Fort Morgan, Colorado and graduated from Wiggins High School in 1959. He lived in Hoyt where he farmed and raised his family. He was joined in marriage to Donna Steffen on August 6th, 1965. They were blessed with three daughters, Jerri, Julie and Janette. He participated in many community activities including FFA, Soil Conservation, the Hoyt Community Church, and was a member of the Nazarene Church in Fort Morgan. He had a wonderful creative mind and built many unique pieces of art using wood, glass and welding. Other hobbies included collecting toy tractors and teaching his girls and grandchildren his love of history, through books and travel. He will be remembered for his loving heart, his sense of humor and for always giving those he loved a hard time. He is survived by his loving wife Donna of 54 years. His daughters Jerri (Dominic) Fulginiti of Jupiter, Fl; Julie (Steve) Oliver of Valley, NE and Janette (Tony) Kammerer of Sutherland, NE. His brother Larry (Charla) Musgrave of Byers, CO. Nieces Valerie Musgrave, Juanita (Ben) Garrison and nephew Mark (Lucy)Musgrave. He was adored by his seven grandchildren Carina and Gigi Fulginiti, Chase and Cici Oliver, and Emily, Molly and Noah Kammerer. Further survived by countless other relatives and friends, loved by them all. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Matthew Kammerer. A celebration of Life will be planned for a later date in Colorado. Everyone has a story to tell about Jerard and we'd love to hear them all. To share a memory or send a condolence please send to Reichmuth Funeral Home at PO Box 67, Elkhorn, NE 68022 or www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store