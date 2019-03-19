|
|
Jerome (Joe) L'Heureux, 88, of Fort Morgan, Colorado passed away on March 14, 2019. Joe was born to Marie Anne Boudreau and Ernest L'Heureux in Hildreth, Nebraska on August 7, 1930. Joe married Mary Louise (Lou) Helmberger on May 31, 1951. He was a Korean veteran who served in the United States Airforce from 1951-1955. He worked for Mountain Bell and U.S. West for 35 years. Upon retirement, Joe and Lou enjoyed many adventures in their motorhome. Lakes were their favorite destinations. He was a lifetime member of the Elks and belonged to the Lions Club. Joe loved his family deeply and spending time with them was his favorite pastime. He enjoyed a good card game along with fishing, golfing, camping, and dancing. Joe was known for his jokes and love of laughter. Joe is survived by Lou, his wife of almost 68 years, and his children: Linda (Bob) Meininger, Chuck (Karen), Janelle, Ed (Jacque), Kathy, and Doug (Andrea) L'Heureux, Renee (Jay) Kniffen. He is also survived by his three sisters: Phyllis Tomaino, Neva Appelhans, and Yvonne Mechem. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. The funeral mass in celebration of Joe's life will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 340 Stanford, Brush, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brush, Colorado in memory of Joe.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 19, 2019