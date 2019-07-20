|
|
Jerry Lee Shaver, 54, was born in Colorado on May 7, 1965. He was the loving son of Mabel and Gene Shaver. Jerry married the love of his life, Charlene, in Alexandria, Virginia on February 24, 1989. He was the beloved dad to 2 sons, Eddie and Allen Shaver. He dedicated his life to working on the family farm in Hoyt, Colorado since 1990. Jerry loved taking the family dogs along with him on his daily chores. He loved spending time with his wife and sons mostly at home watching movies, TV shows, and football together. He also enjoyed woodworking and collecting farm toys. Jerry is survived by his wife Charlene, and sons, his dad, sisters, Tammy Tyler and Sheri O'Neal, brothers, Gene Jr., and Terry, and many extended family, friends, and neighbors. Also, his dogs, Cujo, Penny, Bubba, and Jack. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Lonnie Krehmeyer who was like a brother and best bud to him, his brother, Jerry Don Shaver, his mom, nephew, Rick Pickett and his sister Robin Smart. Graveside Funeral Services will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Hoyt Cemetery in Hoyt. Memorial Gifts may be given to Saint Jude's, , or the .
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 20, 2019