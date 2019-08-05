|
Jerry Edward Trumbo, 80, passed away on Saturday, July 27 at his home. He was born at his grandparents' home in Fort Morgan on December 28, 1938 to George and Janice (Sox) Trumbo. Jerry attended schools in Fort Morgan and graduated with the class of 1957. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served from 1957-1960. Jerry returned to help his parents on the farm. He married the love of his life Irene Hafer of Akron on December 11, 1962. They had two sons, Paul and Mark. He enjoyed watching the Broncos, Nuggets, Avalanche and Rockies. Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Irene; sons, Paul and Mark; 1 granddaughter, 1 grandson, and 1 great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents. At Jerry's request there will be no service. Cremation services were provided by Heer Crematory.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 5, 2019