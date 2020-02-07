|
|
Jessie Shawn Ruiz, 44, of Wiggins, died Monday, February 3, 2020, at his home in Wiggins. He was born September 30, 1975 in Fort Morgan to Jessie and Kindra (Gardner) Ruiz. Shawn grew up in Weldona and graduated from Weldon Valley High School. He played football at Weldon Valley when he was a student there. Shawn made his living driving a semi-truck and working for Chapin Dairy. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, finding arrowheads, and loved his nieces and nephew. Survivors include his father, Jessie Ruiz of Wiggins, mother, Kindra Harms (Kevin), who live in Orchard, sister, Amanda Mann also of Orchard, grandparents, Don and Thora (Groves) Gardner of Goodrich, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Shawn was preceded in death by uncles, Ernest Jr., Joe, Richard, and Tony Ruiz, Shane Gardner, and Robert Dixon, his aunt, Connie Ruiz, cousins, Olivia Lulf, Martin Joe Dixon, and Robert Nicholas Dixon, and, grandparents, Ernesto and Viola Ruiz. There will be a visitation Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4 until 6 pm followed by a Rosary Vigil starting at 6:00 pm at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 7, 2020