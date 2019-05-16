|
James Reid Foulks was born March 25, 1925, and grew up on a farm near Wellsville, KS. He graduated from Wellsville High School in 1943. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Pacific during World War II. He then attended Ottawa (KS) University and Kansas University, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in 1951. He was a guard on the KU football team that played in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1949. Members of that team became life-long friends. Sara Joanna Garland was born Aug. 10, 1931 in Arkansas City, KS. She grew up in Wellington, KS. She was active in student government, speech and music groups at Wellington High School, graduating in 1948 at the age of 16. In her senior year, she was named the Outstanding High School Debater in the state of Kansas, the first time this award was given to a female. She attended Kansas University, and was elected president of her sophomore class, the first female class president in the history of the University. Jim and Sally met in a class at KU. They were married Dec. 10, 1949. They both taught school in Soldier, KS; Louisburg, KS; and Atwood, KS. Jim was a classroom teacher and coached every sport played in high school at the time. Sally taught classrooms and taught music in grades 1 through 8. In the summers they attended summer school and traveled. Sally finished her degree at KU; Jim completed master's degrees in Educational Guidance and School Administration at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO. They traveled to all (then) 48 states, Mexico, Canada and Alaska. They both read everything they could get their hands on, and remembered everything they read. They were like walking encyclopedias. Their thirst for knowledge lasted through their entire lifetimes. In 1958 they moved to Fort Morgan, CO, where Jim was a teacher and head football coach at Fort Morgan High School. They had three children, Jane Elizabeth, now of Denver, CO; Sarah Catherine, now of Litchfied, NH; and John Reid, now of Las Vegas, NV. In 1967 they moved to Pueblo, CO, where Jim was an administrator and admissions counselor at Southern Colorado State College, now Colorado State University-Pueblo, and at Pueblo Vocational College. Jim pioneered the use of computers for class registration at SCSC. He became vice president of SCSC. Sally was very active in First Presbyterian Church in Pueblo, P.E.O. Chapter FW, and many agencies that aided local citizens. She sang in the church choir until a health problem ended her singing; then she played in the bell choir. She was a substitute teacher and sought-after debate judge. Sally was responsible for helping many women in the Pueblo area obtain P.E.O. scholarships for women whose education had been interrupted, when they returned to school to finish a degree. She was a Stephen Minister. She also became a Commissioned Lay Pastor in the Presbyterian Church, subsequently presiding at many worship services and funerals. She preached delightful sermons. In 2012 Sally and Jim moved to New Hampshire to be near their daughter Sarah. Sally again became active in the local Presbyterian Church and P.E.O. chapter. They are survived by their daughter Jane Foulks, daughter Sarah Garland and her husband, Jim Herrmann, son John Foulks and his wife, Amy Campbell Foulks. Jim was pre-deceased by his brother Wilbur and his sister Frances. Sally was predeceased by her brother Jepson Garland and her brother John Garland is now deceased. She is survived by a sister, Susanne Evans of Loveland, CO. Both are survived by nieces and nephews. Jim and Sally's remains will be inurned at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, CO, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23. Enter the North Gate and proceed to Staging Area A by 10:45 a.m. A lunch reception will be held after the service at Comfort Suites, 7260 W. Jefferson Ave., Lakewood, CO. All are invited. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Litchfield, NH, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 16, 2019