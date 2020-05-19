Bo was born September 6, 1960 in Manning, Iowa to Anna Jane & Chet Tuey Jr. and died May 14, 2020, exactly where he would have wanted - next to the love of his life, his wife Kerri. For the past ten years, he fought an incredibly courageous battle with Melanoma with the same strength, endurance, determination shown throughout his life. Bo attended Atlantic Community Schools and graduated with the Class of 1979. Throughout his childhood, he spent many hours with his aunt and uncle and cousins, forming life-long, brotherly bonds. Following high school, Bo attended NJC College, Sterling, Colorado majoring in Feedlot Management. While in college, he met friends who would remain by his side throughout his life. On July 25, 1987, Bo was united in marriage to Kerri Norrish in Fort Morgan, Colorado where they also raised their two children, Sommer and Shay. After college, Bo started his career in feedlot management for Agritech Inc. Going forward Bo formed a repair and lube station partnership with a friend, where he worked for several years until he formed his own construction company constructing steel buildings, later specializing in concrete construction. He and Kerri worked and managed the company for many years, retiring in 2017 exploring from Colorado to Florence, Arizona. Throughout his life, Bo was an avid hunter and fisherman - hunting elk, deer and many types of game. The great outdoors brought him joy, not only when hunting and fishing, but later whenever he and Kerri rode their Harley motorcycle with friends and family. The times he loved best were the times spent with family and friends. Bo was preceded in death by his father, Chet Tuey, his brother Brett Tuey, grandparents Ralph & Vera Wahlert, stepfather Fred Martin. Don and Jan Norrish. Survived by his wife Kerri, Children Sommer Bellender and Shay (Nicole) Tuey, mother Anna Jane Martin, brother Chris (Wendy ) Tuey and family, brother-in-law Stewart(Kora) Norrish, and family, Uncle Dave Wahlert (Mona) and cousins Jeff (Julie), Brad (Debbie) and family, Jason (Amy) and family, Chad (Jara) and family. Memorial Services will be Wednesday, May 20th at 10:30 am at The Brush Cemetery Gazebo.

