Jimmie Darrell Kramer, 87, longtime area resident, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Valley View Villa Care Center in Fort Morgan. Jim was born May 21, 1932 in Bird City, KS to Alvin and Vera (Byers) Kramer. Jim graduated from St. Francis, KS High School in 1950, then joined the U.S. Navy to serve his country in 1951 and was deployed to the Pacific during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return he married Marjorie J. Bartlett on April 19, 1953 at the Methodist Church in Bird City, KS. They moved to Annapolis, MD, and Jim was baptized at the Naval Academy Chapel. Jim led a very full life. As a longtime resident of Phillipsburg, Kansas, he served as their Mayor, and was also president of the Rotary Club. He was an agency manager for Kansas Farm Bureau for 30 years and served as a crop adjuster for another 20 years. After moving to Fort Morgan in 2003 he joined the Lions Club and cooked for most of the pancake breakfasts they held and was also well known for his spaghetti dinners. Jim was an active member of the Fort Morgan United Methodist Church and served as Chairman of the Trustees for many years. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, and farming, (he farmed with Marjorie's father in Bird City for 15 years). He also enjoyed boating, skiing, cooking, and was an avid reader. Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years, Marjorie, and their four daughters: Nancy Kramer (Larry Daggett), grandchildren, Jared Poole, Justin Poole (Alandrea), Jordan Larcade (Jessica), and Aaron Larcade; Kathy Abbe (Chris), grandchildren: Heather Simonton (Drew), and Kristin McDuffee (Nick); Lori Nafie (Dave), grandchildren: Brandon Brundrett, Caitlin Long (Bobby), and Allison Nafie; Jennifer Lee (Brad), grandchildren: James (Grayce), Elijah (Tiffany), and Krista; Great grandchildren: Phillip Larcade, Leona Larcade, Finnegan Poole, Elise Simonton, Jade Simonton, Jackson McDuffee, and Lyndin McDuffee. He is also survived by his sister, Marlys Poulignot, and brother Ron Kramer (Sharon). Jim was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Bernard Kramer, Kennard Kramer, Don Kramer, and grandson, Jeremy Brundrett. Memorial Services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church in Fort Morgan. 117 E Bijou Ave. Services will conclude at the church. Memorial Gifts can be made through Heer Mortuary to the Fort Morgan United Methodist Church, or to the Rocky Mountain Honor Flight www. rockymountainhonorflight. org
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 1, 2019