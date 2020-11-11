Joan Maree Rogers, 88, passed peacefully into eternity in Hill City, Kansas on October 26, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1932 in Brush, Colorado to Willard and Marie Giauque. On April 27, 1952 she married Robert Lee Rogers. After his unexpected death on November 20, 1972, she continued to faithfully raise their five children. Joan was also preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Maxey, her five children, Mark (Marie) Rogers, Kim Rogers, Lance Rogers, Becky (Keith) Arnott and Sara (Dale) Deighton, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Joan's life revolved around the church, people, and the mountains. Her devotion to a Christian life was evident in the way she lived each day. There was always an interest, a true concern in those around her, regardless. Volunteering and helping was the norm for her. The impact of these attributes will live on in the lives and organizations she touched. She was an active member of the United Presbyterian Church during her time in Fort Morgan. While a resident of Allenspark she was active in the Allenpark Community Church. Joan's selfless, unassuming style drew people toward her and her positive, nonjudgmental attitude kept them near. As a secretary at the Presbyterian Church and Columbine Elementary school, she influenced all ages in the Fort Morgan community for many years. Appreciating people and the joy of being together was apparent in her work with the Community Concert series, Beta Sigma Phi membership, attendance at countless theater and athletic events, hours spent playing cards and board games, and giving of abundant time and effort to the Allenspark Hilltop Guild. She became hooked on the mountains at a young age when her family went on mountain visits and fishing trips. In 1975 she purchased her own mountain property. From that day forward her special place was something she thoroughly enjoyed and never took for granted. A memorial service is being planned to celebrate her life of service on July 30, 2021 at Presbyterian Highlands Camp in Allenspark at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the United Presbyterian Church in Fort Morgan, 1300 East Riverview Avenue, Fort Morgan, CO 80701, Allenspark Community Church, 16 Washington Street, Allenspark, CO 80510, or Hilltop Guild, Joan Rogers Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 23, Allenspark, CO 80510.Cards can be sent to the family at 1161 Big Owl Road, Allenspark, CO 80510.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store