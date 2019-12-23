|
|
Jody Covelli, 66, longtime Morgan County resident, passed away on December 19,1019, at Denver Hospice following an extended illness. She was born December 18, 1953, in Denver, CO to Keith & Betty Robertson. When Jody was a toddler, the Robertson family moved to Fort Morgan. In September 1973 Jody married Bill Covelli. The lived in the Weldona community after their marriage. She attended Morgan Community College and later taught a computer class for MCC. Additionally, she was a contractor selling and providing technical computer support for area businesses. She worked as bookkeeper for Jensen Farms and Don Neb / Sodbuster Turf Farms. In 1988, Jody & Bill started Covelli Landscape Services LLC. Jody served as bookkeeper and income tax specialist for their company. She also provided her muscle and labor skills for the business. Jody loved spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed camping, helping Adam when he was racing motorcycles, taking trips to Las Vegas, and visiting her grandchildren in New Mexico. She enjoyed yardwork and took great pride in her landscape designs. Survivors include her husband, Bill; children Heather (Jose) Sintas of Capulin, NM and Adam (Jennifer) Covelli of Weldona; her father, Keith (Marion) Robertson of Fort Morgan; her brother, Larry Robertson of Fort Morgan; and 2 grandchildren, Tyson and Isabel. She was preceded in death by her Mother and Brother, Ben. The family is planning a celebration of life gathering in mid-April. More details will follow. The Heer Mortuary is entrusted with the cremation arrangements.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Dec. 23, 2019