Joe Louis Ocanas, 73, of Fort Morgan, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins. He was born February 5, 1946 in Monte Morelos, Nueva Leon, Mexico to Elias and Juana (Tovar) Ocanas. He attended the Life Fellowship Church in Fort Morgan. Joe enjoyed having coffee every day with his "coffee group". He also liked doing yard work, gardening, camping and fishing during his retirement. Joe was an avid Broncos fan and had several Broncos jerseys in his closet that still have the price tags on them. He liked to barbeque but loved supervising his kids when they cooked. Joe loved God, his family, and his friends and they were very important to him. Survivors include his wife Mary of Fort Morgan, children, Joey Ocanas (Jennifer), Michael Ocanas (Renae), and David Ocanas (Michelle) all of Fort Morgan, brothers and sisters, Jesse Ocanas (Sandy) of Loveland, Eleazar Ocanas of Brush, Isreal Ocanas of Phoenix, Arizona, Mary Buena (Rick) who live in Ohio, Sylvia Rivera (Vic) of Phoenix, Arizona, Sally Gutierrez (Gilbert) of Sterling, and Joel Ocanas who lives in Arizona, 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Daniel Ocanas. There will be a visitation Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4 until 6 pm at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Life Fellowship Church in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 19, 2019