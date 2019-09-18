|
|
John Edward Theisen passed away peacefully at the Valley View Villa in Fort Morgan, Colorado, on the evening of September 9, 2019, at the age of 93. John was born at the maternity home, one mile South of Hugo on May 30, 1926, to John J. and Helen Marie (Weber) Theisen. John was the fourth child of five born to this union. John attended the country school called Nebraska Center, one mile west of the family farm, through the eighth grade. He then attended Hugo High School and graduated in May, 1944. Upon graduation, John continued working on the family farm until he enlisted in the US Army and served from May 17, 1952 through March 3, 1954. After returning home from Korea, he continued to work on the family farm alongside his father and older brother, Gene. On November 24, 1956, John married Peggy Mae Peterson. John and Peggy purchased and moved to their new home, one mile southwest of the original Theisen homestead. John and Peggy were blessed with two children, John Kelly and Linda May. John and Peggy moved back to the original Theisen homestead when their daughter, Linda, husband, Greg and grandchildren, Kurt and Shawn moved home to continue the family farm in 2000. John and Peggy continued farming through Linda and Greg. Always willing to lend a hand with farming and helping with the cattle. John would laugh and say he was a retired farmer, but was now a consultant. In the Fall of 2008, Peggy moved to Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush, Colorado until her passing on July 14, 2017. John remained at the family home until July, 2019, when health issues arose, which did not allow John to return home. John was a lifetime member of the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and the Joe Will VFW Post 6612, both in Hugo. John was preceded in death by his wife Peggy, parents John and Helen; sisters Bernice M. Theisen (1925); Norma H. Clagett (1981); LaVerna G. Banks (1997); and brother Eugene J. Theisen (2000). John is survived by his children J. Kelly (Barbara) Theisen of Fort Morgan, Colorado and Linda (Greg) Ashmore of Hugo, Colorado. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kristin (Elmer) Hernandez of Minneola, Florida; Kurt Ashmore of Longmont, Colorado; Charlie Theisen of Aurora, Colorado and Shawn Ashmore of Hugo, Colorado. Memorial donations can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, â"... Linda Ashmore, 38967 County Road 24, Hugo, CO 80821-9704.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Sept. 18, 2019