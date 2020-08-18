John Goetz

John Wesley Goetz, 82, longtime Fort Morgan businessman and community leader, passed away of natural causes in The Villages, FL on July 31, 2020. John was born August 1937, in St. Louis, MO to Louis G. And Lucy (Willis) Goetz, joining his older sister, Barbara. In 1951,when John was a high school freshman, his father took a career risk and moved his family to Fort Morgan to manage an insurance agency, which ultimately segued into Goetz Insurors. John quickly adapted to his new surroundings. He was a dedicated Boy Scout, attaining the Eagle Scout honor. He joined Demolay, the Masonic organization for young men and became a state president. He was active in Methodist Youth Fellowship, as well as many school clubs. John played most high school sports but excelled at basketball and track. John graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1955. Upon high school graduation, he enrolled as a NavalROTC Cadet at The University of Colorado at Boulder. He joined Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and became its President, and later he continued his involvement as an active alumnus. John graduated from CU in 1959 with Bachelor of Science degree in Business. He was an avid Buff fan and CU alumnus his entire life. After graduation from CU John became a US Naval Officer. He served on the USS John Paul Jones naval destroyer. John received hishonorable discharge in 1983, after serving in the Naval Reserves for 21 years, with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. In 1962, John returned to Fort Morgan and joined his father at Goetz Insurors. He was a successful businessman enlarging the company, opening offices in other locations and diversifying its product offerings to include a separate equine insurance entity. He welcomed his niece Gina Keenan-Heepke and son, Allan Goetz to the family business, which continued to grow, employ residents, and maintain a Main Street presence while doing business locally, regionally, and nationally with John's guidance. He was committed to Fort Morgan, serving on City Council, teaching classes at Morgan Community College (MCC), continuing his lifetime membership in the Masonic Oasis Lodge #67 A.F & A.M., Fort Morgan Chamber of Commerce and the Lions Club. John started the Goetz Family Foundation at MCC in 2008 in an effort to give back to the community and county that had been so wonderful to his family and to encourage business development in Morgan County. In February 2020, the Goetz Family Foundation was honored as the "Founder of the Year" at MCC 's 50th Anniversary Gala. In 2000, John and his wife moved to The Villages, Florida, to fulfill their dream of a wonderful, well deserved retirement. He became a very active member of the Colorado Club, traveled word wide with fellow Villagers, and lived a full and active life in The Villages with Dee Ann. Left to mourn his passing are his devoted wife, Dee Ann, son, Allan and his children Collin and Ashlyn, daughter Kathy Goetz Hoskins and her children Ella and Teller, and his sister Barbara (Bob) Keenan. A private family memorial service will be held in Fort Morgan at a later date. A public graveside service is being planned. For those who wish, donations in John's memory may be made to the Goetz Family Foundation/Morgan Community College, 920 Barlow Road, Fort Morgan, CO 80701.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store