John Lapp, 92, of Sterling, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 in Sterling. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tennant Funeral Home with Pastor Lew Champ officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery. John was born on September 9, 1927 in Brush, CO to Henry and Katherine (Hoffman) Lapp. He attended Brush schools. On Feb. 21, 1950 John married Alberta Dones in Raton, NM and the two were married for 56 years until Alberta's death. John farmed in the Brush, Hillrose, and Merino area until 1972 and was a "High 10" sugar beet grower. John was an avid bowler and enjoyed woodworking, welding art, gourd art, and fishing. John is survived by son Stan Lapp, daughter Donna Hardamon and husband Charlie, daughter Bonnie Frank and husband Bill, sister Cynthia Ruppel, sister Ruth Swanson, six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father Henry, mother Katherine, wife Alberta, daughter-in-law Marilyn, special k-9 friend Sadee, four sisters, and 3 brothers. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in honor of John to Hospice of The Plains c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Nov. 27, 2019