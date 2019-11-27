Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lapp


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Lapp Obituary
John Lapp, 92, of Sterling, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 in Sterling. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tennant Funeral Home with Pastor Lew Champ officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery. John was born on September 9, 1927 in Brush, CO to Henry and Katherine (Hoffman) Lapp. He attended Brush schools. On Feb. 21, 1950 John married Alberta Dones in Raton, NM and the two were married for 56 years until Alberta's death. John farmed in the Brush, Hillrose, and Merino area until 1972 and was a "High 10" sugar beet grower. John was an avid bowler and enjoyed woodworking, welding art, gourd art, and fishing. John is survived by son Stan Lapp, daughter Donna Hardamon and husband Charlie, daughter Bonnie Frank and husband Bill, sister Cynthia Ruppel, sister Ruth Swanson, six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father Henry, mother Katherine, wife Alberta, daughter-in-law Marilyn, special k-9 friend Sadee, four sisters, and 3 brothers. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in honor of John to Hospice of The Plains c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -