John Duane Loose, 67, lifelong Fort Morgan resident, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the UC Health Hospital in Aurora. He was born October 9, 1952 in Fort Morgan to Dave and Freda (Foos) Loose. He and his wife Charlie Carter have been together for over 35 years. They were married on August 8, 2008. John was an avid cowboy, and in his earlier years, rode bulls, broncs and enjoyed team roping. He loved the outdoors and his horses, and was always ready to help someone with whatever they might need. He worked for Western Sugar, various feedlots, and was a lineman for REA until a bad accident slowed him way down. Survivors include his wife Charlie Carter of Fort Morgan, sister, Glory Garner of Brush, brother, Larry Loose (Denise) of Dix, Nebraska, and sister Becky Yearous (Jim) of Potter, Nebraska, bonus daughter, Shilo Kirk (Chad) of Fort Morgan, bonus granddaughters, Angeleana Rodriguez (Charlie) of Jackson, North Carolina, and Alexis Bristow of Brush, and bonus grandson, David McDonald of Fort Morgan, 4 nephews, and his friends. John was preceded in death by his parents Dave and Freda Loose. Memorial Services will be Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Country Steakout Restaurant in Fort Morgan. Services will conclude at the restaurant. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts can be given to Alzheimer's Research.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 13, 2020