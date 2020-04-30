|
|
On April 14, 2020, John P. Torrez Jr., 79, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Ft. Morgan, Colorado. Born in Ft. Morgan on Sept. 15, 1940, John owned and operated John's Auto Grooming auto detail shop in Ft. Morgan and also served as a counselor for Northern Colorado Consortium Inc. In his earlier days, he enjoyed playing his bass guitar in The Glitters band and coaching a women's softball team, sponsored by John's Auto Grooming. John was preceded in death by his father, John, and his mother, Anita. He is survived by his children, Angela, Yolanda, Johnny, Levi and Lucas, as well as his siblings Amelia, Margaret (Jasmine), Anita, Bobby, Gloria and Pete, several nieces and nephews, along with his grandchildren, Nicholas, Anthony, Alicia, Aaron, Kalista, Cayden and his only great grandchild Eli. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Helena Catholic Church, 816 Park St., Ft. Morgan, CO 80701 in remembrance of John.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 30, 2020