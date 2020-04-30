Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Torrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Torrez Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Torrez Jr. Obituary
On April 14, 2020, John P. Torrez Jr., 79, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Ft. Morgan, Colorado. Born in Ft. Morgan on Sept. 15, 1940, John owned and operated John's Auto Grooming auto detail shop in Ft. Morgan and also served as a counselor for Northern Colorado Consortium Inc. In his earlier days, he enjoyed playing his bass guitar in The Glitters band and coaching a women's softball team, sponsored by John's Auto Grooming. John was preceded in death by his father, John, and his mother, Anita. He is survived by his children, Angela, Yolanda, Johnny, Levi and Lucas, as well as his siblings Amelia, Margaret (Jasmine), Anita, Bobby, Gloria and Pete, several nieces and nephews, along with his grandchildren, Nicholas, Anthony, Alicia, Aaron, Kalista, Cayden and his only great grandchild Eli. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Helena Catholic Church, 816 Park St., Ft. Morgan, CO 80701 in remembrance of John.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -