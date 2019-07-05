|
Johnny "John" Geist, 86, lifelong area resident, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. He was born April 29, 1933 in Fort Morgan to Conrad and Elizabeth (Blum) Geist. John married Loveon Kembel on February 28, 1952 in Fort Morgan. They attended the Immanuel Evangelical Church. John enjoyed gardening, yard work, and could be seen, from time to time, driving around just to see what was going on. Survivors include his wife Loveon, of Fort Morgan, children, Harold Geist (Gretchen) of Bailey, David Geist (Debbie) of Fort Morgan, John Geist Jr. (Cathy) of Fort Morgan, Steve Geist (Lori) of Gothenburg, Nebraska, Deanna Vondy (Russell) who live in Westminster, and Barry Geist (Jamie) of Fort Morgan, brothers and sisters, Alex Geist (Dorothy), Lydia Fulk, Ruth Mock, Donald Geist (Maxine), Raymond Geist, Barbara Geist, and Bonnie Geist, 13 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brother, Edward Geist, sister Dorothy Klauser, and his parents. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Immanuel Evangelical Church in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. Memorial Gifts may be given to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 5, 2019