Joshua "Chachi" K. Henry, 36, of Fort Morgan, died Friday, June 26, 2020 as a result of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 40 near Kit Carson. The accident also claimed the lives of his two young sons and his father. Chachi was born on November 10, 1983 to Marta Garcia and Sammy Henry. He attended school in Fort Morgan and lived in the area until recently moving to Liberal, Kansas to work with his father in the pest control business. Chachi was an avid gamer and outdoorsman. He particularly loved to go fishing. Above anything else, he loved being with his children. Chachi's life centered around his children, his family, and his friends. He would do anything for the people he loved, and he was always the first one to be there when someone needed something. He is survived by his sons, Jasiah Ray Henry and Caiden Jay Cardona; his mother and step father, Marta & Kirby Harris; his sister, Angela Starkey; and his brothers, Cory Garcia, Caleb Henry, Josh Apodaca, and Mike Apodaca. Those joining him in eternity are his sons, Maki Isiah Henry, Nasiah Asa Henry-Cordova; and his father, Sammy Joe Henry. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Maria Garcia. Visitation will be Sunday, July 12th from 5:30 - 7 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Funeral services will be Monday, July 13th at 10:00 AM at Platte Valley Baptist Church, 22750 Highway 34 in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan.

