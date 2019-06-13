|
|
Joy H. Frank, 97, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush following a short illness. She was born November 28, 1921, in Stanton, IA to Martin & Vilie Erickson. Joy married Robert J. Frank on May 13, 1941, in Red Oak, IA. The family moved to Fort Collins and Joy worked at the CSU Extension Office. They later moved to Denver and Joy worked at the Wells Fargo Bank. Joy was moved to Morgan County to be closer to her family in September of 2016. She enjoyed reading and in her younger years, she enjoyed playing bridge. Survivors include her 2 sons, Steve (Carol) of McKinney, TX, Tom (Carol) of Fort Morgan; 4 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, 2 sons, Robert Jr., and Kirk; 1 grandson, Thomas Frank II; 3 sisters, Vernelle, Shirley, Donna and her parents. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:30 AM at the Platte Valley Baptist Church. The service will conclude at the church. Heer Mortuaries & Crematory was entrusted with the cremation arrangements.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 13, 2019