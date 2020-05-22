Joyce Lorraine Henness, age 90, joined her beloved husband in Heaven on Friday, May 8, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Joyce was born on January 2, 1930 to Pete W. Kern and Katherine N. Jakel Kern. She grew up on a farm outside of Platteville, CO until she was six years old when her father died. She moved to Denver, CO with her mother and sister. When she was nine years old, she moved to Fort Morgan, Colorado when her mother remarried (Nate Miller). She met the love of her life in Fort Morgan, (Rolland) Dale Henness and married him on December 15, 1946. They had two daughters, Joydale Henness and Susan Henness Calkins. After her daughters started school, she worked for a glove company, the telephone company, the sugar factory and the City of Fort Morgan before finishing a long career with the Morgan County School system. She retired as the school secretary at Green Acres Elementary after 28 years. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved husband and her large extended family. She loved to cook, read, sew and crochet. She was an animal lover and in her last years had a black cat named Luna that she loved so much. Joyce was the life of the party. She made amazing food, taught her grandkids how to play a good game of marbles, and even did cartwheels at her husband's 50th birthday party. She took a bucket-list trip to New York City with her family in 2018 and lived at home with her granddaughter, Sheila Alishouse, until passing into Jesus' arms. Joyce was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in downtown Denver. She was a lifelong member of the VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Henness; her parents, Pete Kern, Katherine Kern Miller, step-father, Nate Miller; sister, Maxine Dobelbower; brother, Roy Kern; and nieces, Jean Youngquist, Karenjo Griffith and Karla Mares Benitez. She is survived by a large, loving family that knows she is dancing in heaven with Dale. Survivors include daughters: Joydale Henness and Susan Henness Calkins (Dick); Grandchildren: Shelley Rothermund (Lenny), Sheila Alishouse, Shannon Holloway (Mike), Stacey Chapman (Rod); Greg Pfander, Amy Woszczynski (Abe). Great-grandchildren: Matt Charles (Mandy), Crysta Rothermund, Kylee Rothermund, Katie Alishouse, Melissa Alishouse, Josh Holloway (Tasha), Kyleigh Blankenship (Billy), Jessica Holloway, Sadie Holloway, Helanna Raynes, Audrey Woszczynski, Asher Woszczynski, Alex Woszczynski. Great-great-grandchildren: Colton, Dalton, and Skye Holloway; Austin, Jacob, Talyon, Adam, and Booker Shoemaker; Aaliyah and Kai Void; Karlie and Rylee Charles, Aubrey, Kaylynn, Nolan, and Violet Kitchen. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews including her beloved niece, Pat Wilson.

