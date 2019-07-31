|
Joyce A. Scofield, 81, of Fort Morgan, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her daughter's home in Longmont after a five-year battle with Alzheimer's. Joyce was born in Nebraska on December 28, 1937 to Roy & Mabel (Brott) Harden. When she was 16 years old, she married Russell Scofield on January 23, 1954 in Scottsbluff, NE. By the time she was 23, Joyce & Russell had their family of five children. Joyce didn't learn to drive until she was 30, and didn't receive her diploma until she was in her late 30's, when she returned to school to obtain her GED. After graduating, she attended college, receiving straight A's, obtaining her Associate degree. Joyce was active in the Church of Christ until recent years. She worked as a bookkeeper for most of her working life before her retirement. Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Cardwell (Rocky) of Wiggins, and Cathy Scofield of Longmont; two sons, Randy Scofield (Janet) of Colorado Springs and Russell Scofield Jr. (Brenda) of Brush; her sister, Doris Smith of Osage City, KS; two brothers, Gerald Harden (Margaret) and Delbert Harden (Carol), of Scottsbluff, NE, 14 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her daughter, Wendy Hellmuth; her brother, Don Harden; two sisters, Audrey Hellyer, and Twila Brott; her granddaughter, Laurie Swopes; and her great grandson, Joshua Cardwell. A memorial service will be Saturday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM at Christ's Church, 330 State Street in Fort Morgan. Services will conclude at the church. Private inurnment will be in Serenity Falls Columbarium in Fort Morgan. Memorial donations may be made to the , 455 N. Sherman Street #500, Denver, CO 80203 or to Mountain States Children's Home, 14780 N. 107th Street, Longmont, CO 80504.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 31, 2019