Joyce Simpson 90, of Fort Morgan, passed away November 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to Roy and Evelyn Menking on August 17, 1930 in Fort Morgan. Joyce grew up in the Fort Morgan area and graduated from high school there and then attended college in Fort Collins for one year. She taught school south of Fort Morgan at a country school where she met her husband, David Simpson. They were married October 12, 1950. They farmed and ranched south of Fort Morgan for 30 years. She was a busy farm wife, raising her children, keeping house and helping David with the farm and ranch. Joyce was a wonderful cook and known for her cookies she made for family, friends and church. She loved to travel and most of all enjoyed time with family and friends. She was very involved with her church and church family at United Presbyterian Church. She was an avid game and card player and got together regularly with her good friends to play. She was the family matriarch and gave unconditional love to her family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents, Roy and Evelyn and her brother, Ron Menking. She is survived by her daughters, Connie McLeod of Greeley and Valerie Ruppel of Fort Morgan; son, John Simpson and his wife, Patricia of Fort Morgan; Granddaughter, Michelle Bartels and her husband, Brad of Fort Morgan; Grandsons, Kurt Ruppel and his wife, Gaila of Fort Morgan, Geoff Simpson and Brandee Martinez of Fort Morgan and Daniel Simpson and Kelsey Winters of Denver; and her Great Grandchildren, Keaton Bartels, Keira Bartels, Presley Ruppel and Knox Ruppel. She was loved and will be greatly missed. Due to current conditions, a private family service is planned. An online guestbook and obituary are at www. heermortuary. com, In memory of Joyce a gift can be given to United Presbyterian Church, 1300 E Riverview Avenue, Fort Morgan, CO 80701.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store