Judith Ortel was born on September 20, 1935, in the middle of Kansas in a little town called Downs, in the middle of the Dust Bowl days, in the middle of the Great Depression. As with many others born in that time period, she acquired a certain strength that she called upon for the rest of her life. She was the second child of Harry & Imogene Ortel and little sister to Kay. She married Walt Orloff in 1956 and had two children, son Thomas and daughter Kristina, and divorced in 1963. She married John Pratt in 1966 and had another daughter, Barbara. She graduated from Kansas State University with a BS in Elementary Education. She taught 5th grade in Colby, KS. In 1974, Judy and her family moved to Ft. Morgan, CO and did substitute teaching for a few years, then worked with developmentally disabled and mentally ill adults and children until she retired. She passed away peacefully in her home in Ft. Morgan surrounded by her family on January 23, 2020. Survived by one brother, Kay (Yolanda), one son, Thomas (Callie) Pratt and two daughters Kristina (Jerry) Adolf, and Barbara (David) Shellenberger, four grandchildren Will, Sarah, Jeff, and Kelsey, and several great granddogs and grandcats. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Plains and her caregivers who watched over her in her final weeks. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Plains. https://www.hospiceoftheplains.org
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 28, 2020