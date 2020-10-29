Judith Ruff

Judith A. Ruff, 61, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Denver Hospice Care Center. She was born August 3, 1959, in Scottsbluff, NE to Vic & Dorothy Bauer. Judi attended Western Nebraska Jr. College, where she met Fred Ruff. On June 16, 1979, Fred & Judi were married in Scottsbluff. In 1983, the Ruff family moved to Morgan County, CO. Judi worked for the RE-3 School District for 27 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church along with the United Methodist Women and the Fort Morgan DOES. She enjoyed camping, traveling (especially taking cruises), riding horses, and UTV riding in the mountains. Her favorite time was spent with her family, especially her grandkids. Judi is survived by her husband, Fred; 3 children, Chase (Shelby) Ruff of Winnemucca, NV; Kristen (Jacob) Gordon of Lusk, WY; and Nicole (Dylan) Bowles of Brush, CO; 1 brother, Steve Bauer of Torrington, WY; 1 sister, Janice (Ronnie) Stuckert of Lingle, WY; her mother-in-law, Shirley Ruff of Scottsbluff, NE, 1 brother-in-law, Greg Ruff of Baltimore, MD; and 4 grandchildren, Eli and Emma Gordon, Pierce Ruff, and Henley Bowles. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Vic and Dorothy Bauer, her sister, Sharon Bauer, her brother Tom Bauer, and her Father-in-law, Fred Ruff. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at 1:30 PM at the Fort Morgan United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be in the Serenity Falls Columbarium. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society
or to the Denver Hospice Care Center, both c/o the Heer Mortuaries, 22 E. Platte Avenue Fort Morgan, CO 80701. Attendees are reminded the social distancing guidelines are in effect and they should wear whatever personal protective equipment they are most comfortable wearing.