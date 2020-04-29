|
|
Judy Lynn Crumley, 79, longtime Washington County resident, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the East Morgan County Hospital in Brush. She was born July 11, 1940 in New Mexico to Richard & Maxine Comer. Work in the oilfield brought the Comer family back to Colorado in 1953. Judy attended Fort Morgan High School, where she met Jack Crumley. Jack & Judy were married in 1957. Two sons were born to this union, Tim & Lyn. Judy worked with Jack in their oil well pumping service. Judy enjoyed being with her family, horses, fishing, bowling, water skiing, and playing the slot machines. Survivors include her husband, Jack; 1 son, Tim and his wife Rhoda all of Akron; and 1 brother Hugh (Richard) Comer and his wife Connie of Loveland; her grandchildren, Tyler & Kasey Hodgson of Eaton, Bill & Jana Kraich of Fort Collins, Mike & Erica Hall of Wellington, Luke & Kristen Crumley of Akron, Adam & Kaitlyn Erker of Wiggins, Layne & Samantha Crumley of Akron, and Elise Crumley of Akron; and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Lyn, and her parents. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Heer Mortuary & Crematory in Brush is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 29, 2020