Julia Perez De Castillo, 80, longtime area resident, died, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her daughter's home in Fort Morgan. She was born January 13, 1939 in Mexico to Cayetano and Francisca (Martinez) Perez. She was married to Benito Castillo. Julia enjoyed cooking, and traveling to Blackhawk from time to time. She loved her family and they were very important to her. Survivors include children, Robert and Sara Castillo, Martha Castillo and Apolonio Mendez, Raul and Juanita Castillo, Graciela Castillo, Fidela and Isidro Estrada, Maria and Alonso Palma, Oralia and Manuel Lopez, Ramiro and Matilde Castillo, and Raymundo and Yesenia Castillo, brothers and sisters, Pablo Perez, Rita Perez, Beta Guerreo, Nacha Perez, Maria Perez, Francisa Perez, Martin Jaramillo, and Teodulo Perez, 29 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. There will be a visitation on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 until 6 pm followed by a rosary at 6 pm at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. Interment will be at a later date in Mexico.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 9, 2020