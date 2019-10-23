Home

Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
2000 47th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 353-1212
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
2000 47th Avenue
Greeley, CO
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
2000 47th Avenue
Greeley, CO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace
June Fuerstenberger


1925 - 2019
June Fuerstenberger, 94, of Greeley passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1925 in Detroit, MI to William Walter and Josephine Hope (Moon) Thompson and grew up in Marshfield, MO on her parent's farm. June graduated from Marshfield High School and later met Harry Fuerstenberger while he was on leave from the military. They married on May 24, 1945 in Marshfield and moved to Fort Morgan, CO. During the Korean War, June moved back to Marshfield to be near family. After the war they moved back to Fort Morgan where she played the organ at St. Helena's Catholic Church. In 1960, the family moved to Greeley where June began playing the organ at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and continued for the next 38 years. In 2014, June moved to New Jersey and then back to Greeley in 2016. Her main focus was her family and her Catholic faith. She was active at Our Lady of Peace for many years and a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 2551 in Fort Morgan. Survivors include her sons, Harry (Jinny) and William "Billy" (Pat), 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a half-sister, 4 sisters-in-law, and 4 brothers-in-law. Visitation from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, at Adamson with Recitation of the Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, at Our Lady of Peace with luncheon following. Internment is at 10 a.m. Friday, October 25, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Memorial gifts may be made to "Catholic Charities" or "" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 23, 2019
