Doris June Maupin passed away peacefully April 23, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Eaton, Colorado to Ila and Charles Eberhardt on December 26, 1928. Doris graduated from Eaton High School and was married to her high school sweetheart, Jean C. Maupin. June was loving and very dedicated to her husband and four daughters. She hosted family gatherings with much celebration. June enjoyed the outdoors and spending time in the mountains. She was an accomplished golfer, bowler, seamstress, quilter, gardener, and home diy decorator. She was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers, Charles, Ralph, and Keith. June is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Jean Maupin; four daughters, Marian Jean Awmiller, Marsha Jo Mills, Melody Jan Mawyer, and Marla Jodell Fournier, and her sister, Donna Jean Olson. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Michael, Melissa, Chris, Jason, and Kevin; eight great-grandchildren, Cody, Madison, Cassie, Marissa, Kyle, Kaci, Dylan, and Maddox. June's Celebration of Life will continue at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a memorial gift may do so in June's name to Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center, 122 Hospital Road, Brush, CO 80723
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 29, 2020