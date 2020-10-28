Justin Mann

Justin Daniel Mann passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 24th, 2020 at the age of 33. He was born September 15th, 1987 to Raymond and Lisa. Justin, along with his fiancée, Megan lived in Fort Morgan where Justin worked as a carpenter with his lifelong best friend, Shae. Hunting with his dad, Ray, and Shae were among the things he enjoyed most. Ray and Justin had just completed an antelope hunting adventure. Yes, they were successful. Justin enjoyed fishing with his twin girls, Lindsey and Zoey and his son, Terry, any chance they got weather permitting, or not. When he wasn't with his kids, Justin loved playing video games with his grandpa Terry until all hours of the night and sometimes into morning. Justin was a tender-hearted child who kept his mother and his Grandma Verlene on their toes when he was little but kept everyone smiling as well. He was a wonderful brother and uncle and he loved to cook for his family. He loved his children above all things and always made time to do special things with them. His smile lit up a room along with his bright blue eyes. Justin lived life to its fullest and enjoyed being in the moment. He never planned things and went with whatever was going on that day. He had a love for Ninja Turtles and Hatchet man. Justin is preceded in death by his Great Grandmother, Mildred Boren; Grandfather, Robert Schum, and Aunt, Chantra Runnels. He is survived by his twin daughters, Lindsey and Zoey; and his son, Terrence; his fiancée, Megan Johnson; best friend, Shae Geist; Dad, Ray (Tess) Mann; Mom, Lisa (Eric) Thomas; his siblings, Zakkary (Rebecca) Thomas, Sophie, Kaley (Michal) Hunter, Jack, James, Jenna, and Dillon (Gloria)Thomas, Shalee (Bryant) Woodward, Bentley, Dillon (Tayla) Howton, Alexis Mann, Joshua Thomas, and Emma Thomas; his Aunt, Ronda & Uncle Chad, Frank, Tom & Shelby, Uncle David & Aunt Jodi Steo, Aunt Kathy Steo; and his Grandparents, Terry & Verlene Mann, Marianne Schum, and Linda (John) Curtis, and many cousins. Services for Justin will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan on Friday October 30th at 10:00AM. Justin will be place in Serenity Falls Columbarium. Please wear a Ninja Turtle shirt to the service or Justin's favorite colors, green and purple. The family would like to invite everyone to The Club Tap at 1:00 PM for a toast to Justin. Memorials can be sent to Heer Mortuary, 225 E. Platte Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701.

