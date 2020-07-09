Katherine Loose

Katherine L. Loose, 102, life resident of Morgan County, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Valley View Villa Nursing Home in Fort Morgan. She was born March 20, 1918, in Fort Morgan to Jacob & Katherine Sagel Knaub. Katherine married David Lauck on August 22, 1937. He passed away on April 28, 1963. On May 4, 1968 she married Robert B. Loose. He passed away on May 29, 2000. Survivors include her children Lucille Amen of Littleton, CO; Carol (Larry) Kerbel of Garland, TX, Dorothy (Rodney) Wulf of Yuma, AZ, daughter-in-law, Jackie Lauck of Denver, CO; 2 sisters, Ruth Fries of California, and Betty Jean Campbell of Prescott, AZ; 11 grandchildren, Sheri John, Bryan Amen, Brad Amen, Greg Kerbel, Kevin Kerbel, Lisa Teeters, Jodie Schoemaker, Troy Wulf, Scott Lauck, Keith Lauck, and Kristin Costanzo; 24 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, a son, Richard (Jackie) Lauck; her son-in-law, Don Amen; 4 brothers, Henry Knaub, Jake Knaub, Sam Knaub, & Edward Knaub; 3 sisters, Martha Fritzler, Dorothy Brown & Lydia Weitzel; and her parents. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Evangelical Church. She enjoyed cooking and sewing. Her favorite time was spent with her family. She & David farmed for 25 years in Morgan County. Betty Baker is a very special niece who provided much comfort to Katherine. Bee Hive was Katherine's home for five years, where she knew and enjoyed everyone. Bee Hive's exceptional care was greatly appreciated. A graveside service & interment was held Wednesday, July 8, at 10:30 AM at Riverside Cemetery in Fort Morgan. The Heer Mortuary was entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Memorial gits be sent to the Heer Mortuary, 225 East Platte Avenue, Fort Morgan, CO 80701 in the name of Katherine L. Loose.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store