Kathryn Baughman, 89, longtime Morgan County resident, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the East Morgan County Hospital in Brush after suffering a stroke on October 5. She was born December 30, 1929, in Indianola, NE to Mike & Helen Kudlock. She was the 4th of 9 children. In 1930 the Kudlock family moved to the Woodrow community. She attended the Woodrow school until the family moved to Brush. Kathryn graduated from Brush High School in 1948. She married Kenneth Trout on December 31, 1948, in Deertrail, CO. She lived in California, Deertrail & Limon until 1954, when she moved to the Brush area where she lived until her death. On June 3, 1967, Kathryn married Roy C. Baughman in Snyder, CO. Together they farmed and ranched until Roy's death in 2005. Kathryn raised hogs for 40 years. She was often known by many for the quality of her hogs. Kathryn enjoyed sports, especially watching football and bowling. She bowled on several leagues for 40 years and won many trophies. She was a very active member of the Snyder Bible Church. She enjoyed getting together with several of the ladies from the Church to play their weekly card / domino games. Survivors include her children, Terry, Kit, Tina White, and David; her step children, Ella Mae Walker, Peggy Holmes, Mavis Waddell, Jo Le, Bill, David and Drew Baughman; 1 brother, Dale Kudlock; 5 sisters, Margaret Connors, Wilma Trout, Lucille Heston, Pauline Davis, and Carolyn Hamacher; 5 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, 2 sisters, 1 son, Rick Trout, and 1 granddaughter. Funeral services will be Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Snyder Bible Church in Snyder. Interment will be in the Brush Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush on Sunday from 2 - 4 PM. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Snyder Bible Church Building Fund.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 10, 2019