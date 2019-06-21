|
Katie Hoff, 107, of Greeley passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born July 6, 1911 in Denhof, Russia to Henry and Catherine Elizabeth (Schwartzkopf) Held. The family immigrated through Baltimore in 1913 and located in Windsor where she attended schools and would later receive an honorary diploma at the age of 100. She married Joseph Hoff on February 18, 1932 in Windsor. They later moved to the Brush area, retiring in Greeley in 1976. Katie worked as a cook in the Brush schools, was a hard-working farm wife in the beet fields as well as a homemaker and mother. She loved to sew, knit, crochet, quilt, bake and play the piano and organ. She played the piano at church in various capacities from an early age into her nineties. From age 85 to 100, Katie made over 1000 lap quilts, many of which were distributed around the world by missionaries. In her younger years she played softball and enjoyed watching baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and later the Colorado Rockies. Katie was a member of the Windsor German Congregational Church, Brush Congregational Church and Ladies Aide, St. Paul's Congregational Church in Greeley and their Women's Fellowship. She participated in 4-H and won many blue ribbons at the State Fair with her canned goods entries. Thankful to have shared her life include her sons; Charles (Jackie) of Chandler AZ; Milton (Gloria) of The Villages FL; and Joseph (Lainy) of Greeley, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 27 great, great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Katie was preceded in death by her husband Joe on February 14, 2000; a baby brother who died in infancy, brothers, Henry and Jake Held and sisters, Catherine Knaus and Frieda Stromberger. A Life Celebration Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. A reception will follow the service with interment to conclude at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to "Saruni International" for the Girls Rescue Mission, or "Suncrest Hospice" in care of Adamson. Friends may share condolences at AdamsonCares.com.
